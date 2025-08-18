© 2025 WFAE

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools may announce hundreds of layoffs this week

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published August 18, 2025 at 5:52 PM EDT
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Education Building on Bethania Station Road.
WFDD File photo
The layoffs are part of the district’s ongoing effort to cut costs amid a major budget crisis.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education is expected to vote Tuesday on a proposal that could eliminate hundreds of jobs.

It’s part of the district’s ongoing effort to cut costs amid a major budget crisis.

Superintendent Catty Moore has proposed eliminating 300 to 350 positions — mainly exceptional children’s teachers, support staff and assistant principals. The Board will now decide whether to implement those cuts.

District leaders say reductions should have happened years ago to align with declining state funding and falling enrollment.

The Forsyth County Association of Educators has pushed back, saying the cuts will “devastate classrooms, overload remaining staff, and strip away services from the students who need them most.”

The group is set to rally ahead of the meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD.
