Tenth annual Festival for the Homeless takes place in Winston-Salem this Saturday

The annual Festival for the Homeless in Winston-Salem is taking place this Saturday.

The festival, run by nonprofit Living is Finally Enjoyable, W-S, Inc., started with the idea of giving individuals who were unhoused their own unique event. Now in its tenth year, it will provide free haircuts, clothing, food and entertainment.

Executive Director Kimberly Hinton-Robinson says it was created for those who didn’t feel comfortable going to events downtown.

“Homelessness doesn't have a certain look. Everybody homeless doesn't sleep under a bridge or in a shelter," she says. "So it's just great to have a true cross section of people in that park together, just showing love to one another.”

The Forsyth County Health Department will be on site to provide health and wellness information. There will also be a Kids’ Zone for children with activities like face painting.

The festival for the homeless starts at 1 p.m. in Gateway Commons Park on Oak Street this Saturday.