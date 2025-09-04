© 2025 WFAE

Civil rights icon Major General Joseph McNeil has died

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published September 4, 2025 at 4:52 PM EDT
Courtesy North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University
Wilmington native, NC A&T alumnus and Civil Rights icon Major General Joseph McNeil (far right) in 2020.

Wilmington native and Civil Rights icon Major General Joseph McNeil has died at 83. He was one of four Black freshmen from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University who staged a sit-in at a segregated Woolworth’s lunch counter in Greensboro on February 1, 1960.

When denied service, they refused to leave, becoming known as the Greensboro Four. Their protest ignited a national sit-in movement, spreading to 13 states and prompting many establishments to change their segregation policies.

The Woolworth’s lunch counter was desegregated in July 1960. Today, the store is home to the International Civil Rights Center & Museum.

McNeil was commissioned by the U.S. Air Force after graduating from A&T, and later served in Vietnam. In 2000, he retired from the Air Force Reserve with the rank of major general.

In a statement following McNeil’s death, NC A&T Chancellor James R. Martin said, “His leadership and the example of the A&T Four continue to inspire our students today.”
