GTCC fires instructor over controversial Charlie Kirk comments

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published September 12, 2025 at 1:20 PM EDT
Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk speaks during a campaign rally, Oct. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas.
Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk speaks during a campaign rally, Oct. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Guilford Technical Community College has fired a part-time instructor following an investigation into controversial remarks she made about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Officials confirmed in a statement Friday that instructor Lisa Greenlee is no longer employed at the college. The decision comes after a video began circulating on social media in which Greenlee referenced Kirk’s assassination, calling it karma.

The school’s statement says the remarks do not reflect the college’s values. Officials say GTCC is committed to maintaining a “respectful learning and working environment.”

Greenlee has not responded publicly to the firing.
