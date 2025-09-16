© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alamance County considers consolidation of health and human services

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published September 16, 2025 at 2:47 PM EDT
A photo of the Alamance County Board of Commissioners at its meeting on Monday, Sept. 16.
Courtesy Alamance County
Alamance County Board of Commissioners reviewed a proposal at its meeting on Monday to consolidate the region's health and human services.

Alamance County officials are considering combining the region’s health and human services under a single governing board.

According to a presentation to the Alamance County Board of Commissioners, the recommended change would combine the Family Justice Center, Veterans Services and the health department.

The new agency would have a board of up to 25 members, with 15 recommended. It would consist of a county commissioner and various health care professionals, among others.

Alamance County Manager Heidi York told the board at its meeting on Monday that there were already similarities in offerings for veterans and at the Family Justice Center.

“We think that there's some opportunity to provide more services by this alignment with the health department and some of the new services that they've been offering," York said.

Currently, 34 counties across the state have adopted a consolidated human services model.

It was recommended that the Board of Commissioners vote on the change at its meeting on Oct. 20.
DJ Simmons
See stories by DJ Simmons