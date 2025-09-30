© 2025 WFAE

Winston-Salem Police add long-range drones to 'First Responder' program

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published September 30, 2025 at 4:46 PM EDT
A Skydio drone in flight
David Ford
/
WFDD
Skydio drones can be deployed and operated from anywhere with cell service.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is expanding its "Drone as First Responder" (DFR) program. The department has been deploying drones for on-scene patrols for seven years and launched the DFR program in July of 2024.

But the addition of new Skydio drones began about a month ago. They can be deployed and operated from anywhere with cell service.

Michael Knight is a captain with the Criminal Intelligence Bureau. He says the new drones typically arrive on site in half the time, providing more information to pass on to officers before they arrive. 

"We had a 911 call for a bank alarm," he says. "Our drone was on site in less than two minutes. We had two officers responding, emergency lights and sirens. The drone got there before they did. We were able to see that it was a worker working on an ATM. We were able to stop one of those cars from responding so they could go to other calls for service, and we slowed down the one car that did go, just to ensure that everything was okay."

Knight says the new drones have been particularly helpful in tracking suspects and locating missing persons. They're currently launched from three campus locations: Wake Forest University, University of North Carolina School of the Arts and Forsyth Technical Community College.

To date, the DFR program has conducted nearly 740 flights with the drones arriving on the scene before law enforcement about 60% of the time. 
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
