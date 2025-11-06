After oral arguments, NC economist says Supreme Court likely to reject several tariffs

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Wednesday over the Trump Administration’s right to impose sweeping tariffs.

The levies have an impact across a broad range of North Carolina’s economy.

The case involves February tariffs on imports from Canada, China and Mexico, affecting some state crops, including soybeans and tobacco.

North Carolina manufacturers are also watching the case closely after a new round in October significantly roiled industries like furniture.

Jeffrey Dorfman is a Hugh C. Kiger Distinguished Professor of Agricultural and Resource Economics at North Carolina State University. Based on what he heard from the justices during oral arguments, he believes they’ll throw many of the tariffs out.

He says one of the main issues for North Carolinians is whether consumers are feeling a burden from higher prices yet.

“I think we haven't had sort of the full onset of the impact yet, so it's mostly concern more than actual damage so far.”

The justices’ decision could take weeks or even months.