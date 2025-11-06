© 2025 WFAE

After oral arguments, NC economist says Supreme Court likely to reject several tariffs

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published November 6, 2025 at 4:59 PM EST
A sign advertises no tariff surcharges on existing stock at the High Point Market
Paul Garber
/
WFDD
A sign at the Fall 2025 High Point Market advertises that there are no tariff surcharges on existing stock. Manufacturing is one of the state's economic sectors that could feel an impact from the tariffs that are now under review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Wednesday over the Trump Administration’s right to impose sweeping tariffs.

The levies have an impact across a broad range of North Carolina’s economy.

The case involves February tariffs on imports from Canada, China and Mexico, affecting some state crops, including soybeans and tobacco.

North Carolina manufacturers are also watching the case closely after a new round in October significantly roiled industries like furniture.

Jeffrey Dorfman is a Hugh C. Kiger Distinguished Professor of Agricultural and Resource Economics at North Carolina State University. Based on what he heard from the justices during oral arguments, he believes they’ll throw many of the tariffs out.

He says one of the main issues for North Carolinians is whether consumers are feeling a burden from higher prices yet.

“I think we haven't had sort of the full onset of the impact yet, so it's mostly concern more than actual damage so far.”

The justices’ decision could take weeks or even months.
Paul Garber
Paul Garber is a Winston-Salem native and an award-winning reporter who began his journalism career with an internship at The High Point Enterprise in 1993. He has previously worked at The Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The News and Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal, where he was the newspaper's first full-time multimedia reporter. He won the statewide Media and the Law award in 2000 and has also been recognized for his business, investigative and multimedia reporting. Paul earned a BA from Wake Forest University and has a Master's of Liberal Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master's of Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He lives in Lewisville.
