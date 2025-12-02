City Council picks James Mitchell to be its mayor pro tem

The Charlotte City Council swore in three new members last night. Members also elected James Mitchell to be the new mayor pro tem.

Joi Mayo is the new District 3 representative and JD Mazuera Arias is the new District council member. And for the first time, District 6 in south Charlotte will be represented by a Democrat. Kimberly Owens won the seat last month.

Owens’ win over Republican Krista Bokhari gives Democrats a 10-1 advantage on the City Council.

In her speech, Owens urged business leaders to lobby Raleigh for more resources for things like public education — not just transit.

“Like you did for transportation, I beg the business community to advocate for our public schools so that your employees can be confident in their children’s education when they choose to relocate here,” she said.

Council members also elected a new mayor pro tem, a largely ceremonial job. The mayor pro tem runs meetings when Mayor Vi Lyles is absent and is also responsible for bringing the City Council to consensus.

Dante Anderson, who held that position in the previous term, wasn’t nominated this time. Dimple Ajmera, who received more votes than anyone in the election, was nominated, but didn’t get enough votes.

That left the job to longtime council member Mitchell.