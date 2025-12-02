Mecklenburg Commissioners make six picks for new transit authority board

Mecklenburg Commissioners on Tuesday made six appointments to the governing body for the new 27-member Metropolitan Public Transit Authority. The authority is being created after county voters last month approved a sales tax increase to fund a multi-billion dollar transportation plan.

The six appointees are: Mecklenburg County Manager Michael Bryant; Former Charlotte City Council members Julie Eiselt and Justin Harlow; retired attorney Kenneth Schorr; small business owner Alysia Davis Steadman; and transit rider Clayton Sealey.

All employees and assets of the Charlotte Area Transit System will transfer to the authority next year.