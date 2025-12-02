© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Mecklenburg Commissioners make six picks for new transit authority board

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published December 2, 2025 at 9:25 PM EST

Mecklenburg Commissioners on Tuesday made six appointments to the governing body for the new 27-member Metropolitan Public Transit Authority. The authority is being created after county voters last month approved a sales tax increase to fund a multi-billion dollar transportation plan.

The six appointees are: Mecklenburg County Manager Michael Bryant; Former Charlotte City Council members Julie Eiselt and Justin Harlow; retired attorney Kenneth Schorr; small business owner Alysia Davis Steadman; and transit rider Clayton Sealey.

All employees and assets of the Charlotte Area Transit System will transfer to the authority next year.
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
