Greensboro evacuates West Market Street apartment complex over fire concerns

The city of Greensboro has evacuated a large apartment complex due to major building and fire code violations.

Officials are relocating more than 180 residents at 830 West Market Street after inspectors discovered burned electrical wiring and faulty breakers. Greensboro Strategic and Crisis Communications Director Eric Chilton says it was a disaster waiting to happen.

“It wasn't an if, it was a when situation," he says. "So they had to say, immediately, we have to deem this unsafe and get residents out that could have been a major fire in a high-rise with life-threatening situations.”

The complex, known as the District at West Market, primarily houses college students, including Derek Suitus. He says tenants haven’t heard much from the complex’s owners.

“They just said they were going to send out a text within a week or the following week about when to get our stuff," he says. "I haven't heard anything about relocating or anything. It's been ridiculous.”

Calls seeking comment from the building’s owner have not yet been returned.

The Red Cross is operating a temporary shelter for displaced residents, and city officials say it will remain open for up to two weeks. It’s unclear when repairs will be completed.