New CMS academic calendar would get rid of early release days

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published January 28, 2026 at 9:28 AM EST
Lockers at Porter Ridge Middle School
Palmer Magri
/
WFAE
Lockers at Porter Ridge Middle School

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is working on a new academic calendar for the 2027-28 school year that would consolidate and replace early release days with full teacher workdays.

CMS is weighing two calendar options. Both would replace four early release days with two full teacher workdays. Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer Beth Thompson said a working group of parents and teachers advocated for the change.

“Working group parent members cited that early release days are very difficult for childcare,” Thompson said. “Staff members that were on the working group indicated that there is increased student absenteeism on early release days.”

Thompson said staff also preferred the full workdays for professional development purposes.

One calendar option would start school Aug. 26, have spring break between April 10 and 14 and end on June 9. The other would start school Aug. 24, have spring break between April 14 and 21 and end on June 7.

The district is launching a survey on its website and hasn’t ruled out creating a third option based on responses. Superintendent Crystal Hill will make a final calendar recommendation in March.

Tags
Education Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools
James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
