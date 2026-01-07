Two wild animals test positive for rabies in Guilford County

Two wild animals have tested positive for rabies in Guilford County.

Health officials say a raccoon found on Spencer-Dixon Road in Greensboro and a skunk on Brotherstwo Road in Colfax were confirmed infected with the virus this week. They’re the county’s second and third rabies cases of the year.

Rabies circulates year-round in wildlife, and state law requires cats, dogs and ferrets four months and older to be vaccinated.

County officials are urging people to avoid contact with wildlife, supervise pets outdoors and report bites or suspicious animals to Animal Control.