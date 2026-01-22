N.C. A&T honors astronaut Ronald McNair 40 years after Challenger disaster

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is honoring astronaut and physicist Ronald McNair’s legacy 40 years after the alumnus was killed in the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster.

The observance is called “40 Years of Inspiration, Innovation and Impact: Beyond the Horizon — Continuing McNair’s Mission.”

Events include a symposium and graduate fair for students taking place through the weekend, as well as a luncheon and panel discussion open to the public next Wednesday.

Alexis Spence, a third-year physics student, says McNair is part of the reason she chose to go to N.C. A&T.

“To know that this school is the history of a man who's not only an astrophysicist, but also a black belt in karate and could play the saxophone, sounds like the coolest person you could ever meet," she said. "And that is the kind of legacy I knew I wanted to be a part of.”

More information about the commemorative celebrations, and a link to register, can be found on N.C. A&T’s website.