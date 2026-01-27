© 2026 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Rep. Adams condemns fatal Minneapolis shooting by Border Patrol agents

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published January 27, 2026 at 11:29 AM EST
Alma Adams represents North Carolina's 12th congressional district.
U.S. House of Representatives
Alma Adams represents North Carolina's 12th congressional district.

Congresswoman Alma Adams is condemning the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis.

In a statement published Tuesday, Adams called the killing an “ongoing assault and terrorizing of the American people.” She added that Charlotte has also experienced what she described as random targeting of both citizens and immigrants by the federal government.

"Right here in Charlotte, we have seen the random targeting of American citizens and non-citizens alike by their own federal government," Adams said. "It is not right and we must speak up and speak out until it ends."

Adams is urging President Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to scale back enforcement actions and is calling on Republican lawmakers to speak out.
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
