Early voting turnout surges in Forsyth County

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published February 17, 2026 at 3:48 PM EST
A sticker reads "I Voted Early"
WFDD file photo
Early voting in North Carolina runs through the end of the month.

Early voting for this year’s primary election is off to a strong start in Forsyth County.

The latest data shows participation is nearly double what it was at this point in the 2022 cycle. The numbers are more in line with what the county typically sees in a presidential year.

Forsyth County Elections Director Tim Tsujii has a hunch about what’s driving the increase.

“This year's ballot includes the U.S. Senate contest, whereas in 2022, that was not up for election," he says. "So that in itself will draw more voters to cast ballots."

Tsujii says the county also added two polling sites this year to increase capacity and boost access in underserved areas.

Early voting continues through the end of the month. Primary Election Day is March 3.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
