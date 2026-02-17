© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Christians and Muslims in Charlotte mark Lent and Ramadan

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published February 17, 2026 at 6:22 PM EST
Stained glass window with cross and crown
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
A stained glass window in the Charlotte Catholic Diocese.

For many Christians and Muslims in Charlotte, Wednesday marks the start of a sacred season of reflection and fasting, with Ash Wednesday beginning Lent and Ramadan also getting underway.

Ash Wednesday begins Lent for Catholics and many other Christians, with 40 days of prayer, fasting and repentance leading up to Easter.

Catholics receive ashes on their foreheads as a reminder of humility and renewal.

Bishop Michael Martin says parishes of the Catholic Diocese of Charlotte will hold numerous masses throughout the day for people to reflect and receive their ashes.

“Ashes on our forehead helps to acknowledge to everyone I’m a sinner and I have broken what God has made so wonderfully and beautifully, and I have to take account of that,” Martin said.

At the same time, Muslims are beginning Ramadan. It’s a month of fasting from sunrise to sunset and increased prayer to draw closer to God.

Many Muslim families in Charlotte will gather nightly, either at home or at local Middle Eastern restaurants, sharing meals after sunset.

Both observances invite people to slow down, practice discipline and reconnect with faith during the weeks ahead.

Sign up for EQUALibrium
Tags
Race & Equity Catholic Diocese Of Charlotteramadan
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger