Christians and Muslims in Charlotte mark Lent and Ramadan

For many Christians and Muslims in Charlotte, Wednesday marks the start of a sacred season of reflection and fasting, with Ash Wednesday beginning Lent and Ramadan also getting underway.

Ash Wednesday begins Lent for Catholics and many other Christians, with 40 days of prayer, fasting and repentance leading up to Easter.

Catholics receive ashes on their foreheads as a reminder of humility and renewal.

Bishop Michael Martin says parishes of the Catholic Diocese of Charlotte will hold numerous masses throughout the day for people to reflect and receive their ashes.

“Ashes on our forehead helps to acknowledge to everyone I’m a sinner and I have broken what God has made so wonderfully and beautifully, and I have to take account of that,” Martin said.

At the same time, Muslims are beginning Ramadan. It’s a month of fasting from sunrise to sunset and increased prayer to draw closer to God.

Many Muslim families in Charlotte will gather nightly, either at home or at local Middle Eastern restaurants, sharing meals after sunset.

Both observances invite people to slow down, practice discipline and reconnect with faith during the weeks ahead.