This week, two men filed lawsuits against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charlotte. They claimed they were abused when they were minors by priests who…
The Catholic Diocese of Charlotte has made additions to a list of clergy it considers credibly accused of sexual abuse. The updates which occurred on…
It’s been more than a month since the Charlotte Diocese released its list of clergy credibly accused of sexual abuse involving minors. The diocese says…
On Monday, the Charlotte Diocese release a list of 14 clergy credibly accused of sexually abusing children. It also released names of people who worked in…
The Catholic Diocese of Charlotte has named 14 former clergy members it considers "credibly accused" of sexually abusing children.The 14 clergy members…
The pastor of St. Matthew Catholic Church has been placed on leave as the Diocese of Charlotte investigates a decades-old allegation of sexual…
The Catholic Diocese of Charlotte says it’s found additional credible allegations of sexual misconduct against its former second-in-command, Monsignor…
Earlier this year the Catholic Diocese of Charlotte announced it would release a list of clergy members credibly accused of sexual assault.They didn’t…
The Catholic Diocese of Charlotte has announced it will publish a list of clergy members who’ve been credibly accused of child sex abuse. In a statement…
A former teacher of the year who was fired from Charlotte Catholic High School after announcing on Facebook that he was marrying his longtime same-sex…