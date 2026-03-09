Driver charged with second-degree murder after car crash kills Forsyth County sheriff's deputy

A 19-year-old is being charged with second-degree murder in connection with a weekend car crash that killed an on-duty Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy.

According to warrants, Bryan Castillo was allegedly driving 100 miles per hour on Walnut Cove Road on Saturday when he crashed into the vehicle of Deputy Kaleb Mitchell. Mitchell was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill said at a press conference on Monday that the community has a responsibility to one another to drive more safely.

“Without commenting on the facts of this particular case, but you understand that the individual charged here is charged with driving in excess of 100 miles per hour on the roads here in Forsyth County," O'Neill said. "That's an abandonment of the social obligation we hold to one another.”

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has set up a memorial for Mitchell in front of its headquarters.

Castillo is currently being held with no bond.