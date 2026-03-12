Greensboro to host reenactment of historic Battle of Guilford Courthouse

Greensboro is hosting a reenactment that will mark the 245th anniversary of the Battle of Guilford Courthouse this weekend.

The battle was fought on March 15, 1781. British Lieutenant General Charles Cornwallis defeated Major Nathaniel Greene’s American forces.

But more than a quarter of the British army was killed, wounded, missing, or captured en route to the victory.

Thomas Sobol, the supervisory park ranger at the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park, says American forces largely survived the battle intact.

"Guilford Courthouse really is the beginning of the end for the British in the Revolutionary War, and our defeat here does set the conditions for our eventual independence and victory in the war,” Sobol says.

He says it’s important to remember that it took perseverance and an eight-year war for America to obtain autonomy.

The reenactment of the battle will take place at Country Park at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.