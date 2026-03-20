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Holocaust survivor living in NC to speak at remembrance event in Winston-Salem

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published March 20, 2026 at 3:07 PM EDT
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The Holocaust remembrance event at Forsyth Tech will also include a candle lighting ceremony and musical performance.

A Holocaust survivor living in North Carolina will be sharing his family’s story of survival and hope at Forsyth Tech on Tuesday morning.

Alexander Silbiger is the keynote speaker for a Holocaust remembrance event hosted by the Forsyth Tech Foundation, MUSE Winston-Salem, Temple Emanuel and the North Carolina Council on the Holocaust.

Silbiger was a child when he and his family escaped Nazi-occupied Holland. He eventually made his way to North Carolina, becoming a music professor at Duke University.

MUSE Winston-Salem Assistant Director Alanna Meltzer-Holderfield says it’s important to hear stories like his.

“Some people might feel that the atrocities of the Holocaust were so long ago and so far away," she says. "But for some people, that's just their mom or dad or their grandparents, and there really are these firsthand connections here today that can help illuminate those stories. So, hopefully the past never repeats itself.”

The event will also feature an exhibit called "Finding Home Again: Holocaust Survivors in North Carolina," as well as a candle lighting ceremony and musical performance.

More information and a link to RSVP can be found on Forsyth Tech’s website.
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United States & World Religion
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
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