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Triad commuters react to higher gas prices

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published March 31, 2026 at 5:05 PM EDT
Gasoline at $3.99 a gallon
David Ford
/
WFDD
On Tuesday, March 31, 2026, the cost of gasoline in the U.S. rose to the highest levels since it spiked four years ago, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, gas prices in the U.S. hit an average of just over $4 a gallon for the first time since 2022.

Amid the Iran War, the cost of crude oil — the main ingredient in gasoline — has soared around the globe. In North Carolina, the average in the Piedmont Triad is about $3.90 a gallon, and some Triad commuters are feeling the pinch.

Tasha Shaw is a facility manager who lives in Winston-Salem. She says she's trying to stay positive. She hopes that gas prices will come down before the heavy travel season of summer.

"I have to drive my car and I have to get gas anyway, so I just cry at the pump and still get my gas, " says Shaw.

Woman pumps gas
David Ford
/
WFDD
Tasha Shaw jokes that she cries at the pump but fills it up anyway.

Joe Amann says the ripple effects from higher energy costs will make many things more expensive, from groceries to building materials. He says $4 gas is already impacting his bottom line.

"Oh, it's gonna kill us," he says. "It's gonna affect everything. I'm driving from Knoxville, Tennessee, come up here to have some cancer work done. So you're talking extra 50, 60 bucks a trip."

A couple prepare to fuel their car
David Ford
/
WFDD
Joe Amann and his wife commute to Winston-Salem from Knoxville, Tennessee, for his cancer treatment. He says the hike in gasoline prices adds $50 to his commute.

Retired Winston-Salem resident Deborah Streeter says she's not too concerned about higher gasoline prices because the vast majority of her travel is local.

"I don't care what the price is," she says. "I have to go to the Y for my therapy and stuff like that, and I'll just have to cut back maybe some social events."

woman pumps gas
David Ford
/
WFDD
Deborah Streeter plans on cutting out some social engagements to help budget for higher gas prices.

Jafar Parker lives in Winston-Salem but he commutes 40 minutes to work in a warehouse distribution center in Salisbury.

"It [gas price] didn't impact me," says Parker. "Got to pay it to get where I need to go. Shoot, as long as it don't go to $6 I'll be alright. I got a Corolla, so I'm straight."

Man standing by car at gas station
David Ford
/
WFDD
Jafar Parker commutes 40 minutes to work, but isn't too concerned about gas prices given the mileage he gets from his Toyota Corolla.

The last time U.S. drivers were collectively paying this much at the pump was nearly four years ago, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford