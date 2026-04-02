© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Most NC counties currently in 'severe' drought

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published April 2, 2026 at 2:47 PM EDT
Map of North Carolina shows majority of state in severe drought
Map courtesy of NDMC
The majority of North Carolina counties are currently in a "severe drought." The U.S. Drought Monitor is jointly produced by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Drought conditions have intensified across North Carolina.

Fifteen counties are in what’s called extreme drought.

The vast majority of the state, including the Triad and High Country, is currently a level below that — “severe drought.”

Officials say winter is usually when North Carolina’s water supplies are replenished, but that hasn’t been the case this year.

Data from the Southeast Regional Climate Center shows the state’s rain totals over the last six months are nearly 10 inches below normal.

The impacts for now are limited, but if these conditions continue, agriculture could take a hit.

According to the North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council, counties with a “severe” designation should eliminate nonessential uses of water and implement shortage response plans.
Energy & Environment
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz