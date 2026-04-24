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New arrest, details announced in Leinbach Park shooting investigation

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published April 24, 2026 at 4:22 PM EDT
A Winston-Salem Police car
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD

Winston-Salem Police are revealing new details about the Leinbach Park shooting that left two people dead this week.

Investigators say the incident began as a planned fight between two teenage girls that drew a crowd of about 15 people.

The situation escalated, leading to a dispute among several members of the group.

According to the police, two of them, 16-year-old Daniel Jiminez Milian and 18-year-old Joel Michael Gamble-Toliver, opened fire during the confrontation. Milian and 17-year-old Erubey Romero Medina were killed at the scene.

Five others were injured.

Investigators have now arrested three people, Yamilet Jimenez-Milian, Joel Michael Gamble-Toliver and Steven Villanueva in connection with the case. All are charged with inciting a riot. Gamble-Toliver also faces an additional child abuse charge. The investigation remains ongoing.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle