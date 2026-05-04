Tiny Desk Radio: Goat Rodeo, Rhiannon Giddens, Marty Stuart

Hosts Bobby Carter and Anamaria Sayre present a string extravaganza! There's some bluegrass, some country, some folk — and some sounds that we couldn't possibly label even if we tried. We'll hear sets from the unclassifiable Goat Rodeo group, Americana master Rhiannon Giddens and Nashville legend Marty Stuart.

Look for Tiny Desk Radio on your local NPR station.

Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer And Chris Thile: Tiny Desk Concert

Rhiannon Giddens: Tiny Desk Concert

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives: Tiny Desk Concert

Tiny Desk Radio is produced by Walter Ray Watson, Alina Edwards and Noah Caldwell. Our editor is Lars Gotrich, and our technical director is Neil Tevault. Our theme was composed by Kaelin Ellis. Suraya Mohamed is our executive producer, and Sonali Mehta is the executive director of NPR Music.

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