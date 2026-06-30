Wastewater spill closes Lake Hickory swim beach; Ramsey Creek remains shut

City officials say more than 6,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled into Lake Hickory on Monday after equipment failed at a pump station near the Wittenburg Access Area.

According to WHKY, the discharge was caused by a pump station equipment failure. Officials say repairs have been completed and the station is now operating normally.

As a precaution, Wittenburg Swim Beach has been temporarily closed while water quality samples are collected and analyzed.

Meanwhile, one of Mecklenburg County’s most popular swimming destinations remains closed for a separate reason.

WCNC reports Ramsey Creek Beach in Cornelius has not reopened as planned over Memorial Day weekend because of ongoing drought conditions. Despite recent rainfall, officials say water levels remain too low for safe swimming.