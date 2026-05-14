Tiny Desk Radio: Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, Madi Diaz, David Byrne

Host Anamaria Sayre sits down with the audio engineers who shape and sculpt the sound of Tiny Desk. Josh Newell, Josephine Nyounai, Neil Tevault and Kevin Wait take us behind the scenes on sets by Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, Madi Diaz and David Byrne.

Look for Tiny Desk Radio on your local NPR station.

Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros: Tiny Desk Concert

Madi Diaz: Tiny Desk Concert

David Byrne: Tiny Desk Concert

Tiny Desk Radio is produced by Walter Ray Watson and Noah Caldwell. Lars Gotrich is our editor, and Suraya Mohamed is our executive producer. Sonali Mehta is the executive director of NPR Music. And our theme was composed by Kaelin Ellis.



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