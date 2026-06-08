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German Men’s National Soccer Team greets Triad audience with an open practice

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published June 8, 2026 at 11:04 PM EDT
The German Men's National Soccer Team practicing drills.
Kathan Gandhi
/
WFDD
The German Men's National Soccer Team practicing drills.

Monday night, the German Men’s National Soccer Team held an open training session in Winston-Salem — the team’s summer home — ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

The mood was festive as hundreds of soccer fans filtered into Spry Stadium on the Wake Forest campus. There were goodwill speeches by the university’s soccer coaches and the president of the German Football Federation, who thanked the community for its hospitality.

The players took the field to warm applause for their practice session.

Wake Forest alumnus Daniel Sellner says he was blown away. "This is incredible," says Sellner. "I think to be able to come back here, you know, I went to Wake soccer camps as a kid, and now to come back here and see the German national team just days before the World Cup, I think, is a pretty amazing experience."

Leann Hacket and her husband arrived with their two young soccer-playing sons dressed in jerseys. "Yeah, we're just really happy to be here," said Hacket. "It's a very rare, exciting event, so we're excited to be invited."

Lars Helmle was born in Germany. "I think it's huge that a team like Germany's here, you know, international attention, so I think it's great to see," he said.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19 across North America. Germany’s first match will be on Sunday in Houston against Curaçao.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford