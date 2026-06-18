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Alamance commission and school board to meet over budget dispute

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published June 18, 2026 at 3:11 PM EDT
Alamance County courthouse
Doug Kerr
/
Flickr
Commissioners and board of education members will meet Monday at the Alamance County Historic Courthouse.

Alamance County commissioners and school board members are meeting next week to discuss a budget dispute.

The Alamance-Burlington School System Board of Education is challenging the county’s funding for the district in next year’s budget.

Members unanimously approved a resolution earlier this week stating that the allocation, which falls several million dollars short of the district’s overall request, was not enough to “support a system of free public schools.”

On Thursday, commissioners announced they would meet with the school board on Monday to talk about the district’s budget.

The discussion is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at the Alamance County Historic Courthouse.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz