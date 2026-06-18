Alamance commission and school board to meet over budget dispute

Alamance County commissioners and school board members are meeting next week to discuss a budget dispute.

The Alamance-Burlington School System Board of Education is challenging the county’s funding for the district in next year’s budget.

Members unanimously approved a resolution earlier this week stating that the allocation, which falls several million dollars short of the district’s overall request, was not enough to “support a system of free public schools.”

On Thursday, commissioners announced they would meet with the school board on Monday to talk about the district’s budget.

The discussion is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at the Alamance County Historic Courthouse.