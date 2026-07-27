Corey Heim wins Brickyard 400 for 23XI Racing

For a part-time driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, Corey Heim is having a remarkable season.

Heim won the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday for Huntersville-based 23XI Racing in just his 15th Cup Series start. The victory was his second of the season after winning the road race at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego last month.

“It's been a heck of a year, a heck of a few years really leading up to this point,” Heim said. “Everyone dreams about being able to do this, and to be able to execute today, do everything right and beat a lot of guys that haven't done it before — and to kiss the bricks today — is a really cool feeling.”

Christopher Bell finished second, followed by Joey Logano in third.

The Cup Series is off next weekend before returning Aug. 9 at Iowa Speedway. Four races remain before the 16-driver playoff field is set.

Denny Hamlin leads the Cup Series standings by 84 points over Tyler Reddick.