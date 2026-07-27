Fort Mill schools urge state action on Silfab after zoning ruling

The Fort Mill School District is calling for “immediate and decisive” action following York County’s decision against the controversial Silfab Solar plant located near two district schools.

According to The Rock Hill Herald, the district sent a letter to South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, Attorney General Alan Wilson, members of the South Carolina General Assembly and York County Council, urging leaders to limit Silfab’s operations just days after a judge ruled against the company.

Last week, a York County judge ruled that Silfab’s solar manufacturing operations are not permitted in a light industrial zoning district. Silfab said it plans to appeal the ruling and will continue operating while it does so.

The judge’s decision affirmed a March 2024 ruling by the York County Zoning Board of Appeals that found solar manufacturing is not allowed in a light industrial zone.

Flint Hill Elementary School and the new Flint Hill Middle School are adjacent to Silfab’s facility.