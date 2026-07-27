Panthers offense responds after strong defensive start to camp

The Carolina Panthers practiced through the weekend as they prepare for the upcoming season.

After Sunday’s training camp session, head coach Dave Canales said the offense responded well after the defense got off to a strong start in camp.

“It was a good response by Bryce and the guys,” Canales said. “We got the run game going a little bit, hit some balls down the field and did a decent job in the move-the-ball period at the end.”

Canales said he has enjoyed the competitive atmosphere between the offense and defense.

“I love the competitiveness that’s happening, that they’re bringing out in each other,” he said. “That’s the way we get our best football, by challenging each other every day.”

The Panthers return to the practice field Tuesday for their first full-pad workout of training camp as they continue preparing for their preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 6.