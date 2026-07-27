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NEWS BRIEFS

Panthers offense responds after strong defensive start to camp

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 27, 2026 at 11:04 AM EDT

The Carolina Panthers practiced through the weekend as they prepare for the upcoming season.

After Sunday’s training camp session, head coach Dave Canales said the offense responded well after the defense got off to a strong start in camp.

“It was a good response by Bryce and the guys,” Canales said. “We got the run game going a little bit, hit some balls down the field and did a decent job in the move-the-ball period at the end.”

Canales said he has enjoyed the competitive atmosphere between the offense and defense.

“I love the competitiveness that’s happening, that they’re bringing out in each other,” he said. “That’s the way we get our best football, by challenging each other every day.”

The Panthers return to the practice field Tuesday for their first full-pad workout of training camp as they continue preparing for their preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 6.
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Sports Carolina Panthers
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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