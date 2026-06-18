Greensboro to host youth town hall on violence prevention

The City of Greensboro's Community Safety Department is hosting a youth town hall this week.

Officials say they want to provide a space for youth to talk about issues that are important to them and share ideas for positive change — specifically around safety and violence prevention.

It’s also a chance for teenagers to engage directly with city leaders and community members.

The town hall will take place on Wednesday, June 24 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Central Library on Church Street.

The event is open to all Greensboro youth ages 14 to 22.