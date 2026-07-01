Local municipalities make changes, offer resources during heat wave

With temperatures expected to climb to 100 degrees or above, Winston-Salem and Greensboro are offering resources to help residents stay cool.

In Winston-Salem, public buses will be free to ride through July 3 and again on July 5 — helping residents get to local cooling centers.

Municipal pools will now implement fifteen-minute breaks at the top of each hour and close from 2 to 3 p.m. every day. Patrons are expected to leave during the closure, but can re-enter for free.

Greensboro has also opened several cooling centers, including a cooling bus that will be downtown on July 4.

The changes come during an extreme heat wave that’s expected to impact over 200 million people across the East and Midwest this holiday weekend.

Officials are reminding residents to stay hydrated and limit time outdoors during the extreme temperatures.