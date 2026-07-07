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Davie County passes one-year data center moratorium

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published July 7, 2026 at 4:39 PM EDT
Cars drive past data centers in Virginia
Ted Shaffrey
/
AP
Cars drive past data centers in Virginia that house computer servers and hardware required to support modern internet use.

Davie County is the latest North Carolina community to hit pause on data center development.

At a packed meeting, the board unanimously approved a one-year moratorium on the facilities. Explaining his vote, Commissioner Mark Jones noted that Davie is one of North Carolina’s smallest counties.

“A 600-acre industrial campus of any kind in rural Davie County is not something that I think we need, whether it's the data center, whether they're making widgets," he said. "I don't oppose development, but there's a time and a place, and that is not the place”

The move was applauded by a group of residents wearing orange “Davie Against Data” T-shirts. Many of them spoke during a nearly two-hour public comment period, raising concerns about environmental impacts, water use and potential public health risks.

At least 12 counties have passed similar moratoriums in the last year. A bill regulating data center development at the state level is currently pending in the Senate.
Tags
Energy & Environment data centers
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle