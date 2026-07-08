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Elkin City Schools launches survey for superintendent search

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published July 8, 2026 at 4:03 PM EDT
Desks in classroom
WFDD File photo

Elkin City Schools is seeking community input in the search for its next superintendent.

The Board of Education hired the North Carolina School Boards Association, or NCSBA, to help conduct the superintendent search.

To shape that process, the district is gathering feedback from students, parents, staff and other community members about what qualities they’re looking for in the next leader.

Officials have launched online surveys in English and Spanish, with a Vietnamese version expected to be posted later this week. District employees will have access to a staff-specific survey.

Community groups and organizations can also email statements directly to the NCSBA.

All submissions must be in by Aug. 3. Officials will compile the results and present them at an Elkin City school board meeting later that week.

Until a permanent superintendent is hired, Jennifer Hall, a former principal, is serving as interim.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz