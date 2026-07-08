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NEWS BRIEFS

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein signs a dozen bills into law, vetoes one

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published July 8, 2026 at 2:58 PM EDT

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein has vetoed House Bill 437, a measure aimed at homelessness and drug activity near shelters. Stein says the bill would make it harder for people experiencing homelessness to find safe, affordable housing, while creating a major unfunded mandate for local governments.

He also criticized the bill’s approach to addiction, saying criminal liability could discourage people and community groups from seeking or providing help. Stein says the state should focus instead on drug trafficking, behavioral health and affordable housing.
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News from the Carolinas Josh Steinhomelessness
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.