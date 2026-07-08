North Carolina Governor Josh Stein signs a dozen bills into law, vetoes one

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein has vetoed House Bill 437, a measure aimed at homelessness and drug activity near shelters. Stein says the bill would make it harder for people experiencing homelessness to find safe, affordable housing, while creating a major unfunded mandate for local governments.

He also criticized the bill’s approach to addiction, saying criminal liability could discourage people and community groups from seeking or providing help. Stein says the state should focus instead on drug trafficking, behavioral health and affordable housing.