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Lexington weighs request tied to major economic development project

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published July 8, 2026 at 3:55 PM EDT
Image shows a sign at the entrance of Lexington
Courtesy city of Lexington
Officials are now assessing whether Lexington could provide services to the massive property if it joins the city limits.

A Winston-Salem developer is taking the next step toward creating what could become one of the area’s largest industrial sites.

Front Street Capital is asking the Lexington City Council to annex nearly 850 acres along Highway 47 for what it calls the Carolina Corridor Industrial Center. The company says the site is designed to attract manufacturers, logistics companies and other large employers.

Plans call for 8.4 million square feet of space across as many as 15 buildings. Officials are now assessing whether Lexington could provide services to the property if it joins the city limits.

The proposal comes just weeks after Davidson County leaders approved zoning changes for another massive industrial site near Conrad Hill. Together, the projects could give the county two large-scale sites to market for future economic development.

A public hearing on the annexation request is set for August 10.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle