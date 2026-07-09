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NEWS BRIEFS

West Craighead Red Line station proposal falls short in MPTA committee vote

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published July 9, 2026 at 2:56 PM EDT
Train line route map
Charlotte Area Transit System
The Red Line has been envisioned as a 25-mile commuter rail line between uptown and Mooresville on tracks controlled by Norfolk Southern. The most recent plans call for 10 stops, including in Huntersville, Cornelius and Davidson.

A key committee of the Metropolitan Public Transportation Authority voted 5-4 Wednesday against adding a proposed West Craighead station to Charlotte's planned Red Line commuter rail.

Residents and advocates from the Sugar Creek area argued the station could bring significant investment and improve transit access for the surrounding community. But several committee members said adding another stop could jeopardize the project's chances of securing federal funding.

The committee approved 10 proposed station locations and voted to add a station at Camp North End.

The recommendation now moves to the MPTA Executive Committee before the full Board of Trustees, which is expected to make a final decision on the station locations at its Aug. 12 meeting.
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports