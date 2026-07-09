Mo Green says DPI is reviewing new DEI law before issuing guidance

State Superintendent Mo Green says a new law banning diversity, equity and inclusion programs in public schools is likely to raise "genuine questions" for educators as they work to comply.

Green said the state Department of Public Instruction is still reviewing the law and its implications.

“We are grappling with the law and are likely to try to put out some guidance to public school unit leaders as we try to figure out how to be sure that this law is appropriately implemented,” Green said.

The law prohibits schools from teaching what it describes as “divisive concepts,” including the idea that one race or sex is inherently superior to another, or that meritocracy is inherently racist or sexist.

But Green noted the law also allows instruction on divisive concepts as long as schools make clear they do not endorse those views.

In that context, the law allows for “impartial discussion” of controversial history and the historical oppression of groups of people based on race.