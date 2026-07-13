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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Museum of History's Rock House vandalized over the weekend

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published July 13, 2026 at 4:51 PM EDT

The Charlotte Museum of History says one of its historic buildings was vandalized over the weekend.

Museum staff found broken windows at the Hezekiah Alexander Rock House in east Charlotte, along with signs someone had been inside, including the smell of smoke, cigarettes on the floor, and furniture and belongings moved around.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report says the case remains under active investigation.

Built in 1774, the Hezekiah Alexander Rock House is the oldest surviving home in Mecklenburg County.
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Charlotte Museum Of History
Julian Berger
Julian Berger is a Race & Equity Reporter at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR affiliate. His reporting focuses on Charlotte's Latino community and immigration policy. He is an award-winning journalist who has earned Regional Edward R. Murrow and RTDNAC awards for his coverage of heightened immigration enforcement.
See stories by Julian Berger