Charlotte Museum of History's Rock House vandalized over the weekend

The Charlotte Museum of History says one of its historic buildings was vandalized over the weekend.

Museum staff found broken windows at the Hezekiah Alexander Rock House in east Charlotte, along with signs someone had been inside, including the smell of smoke, cigarettes on the floor, and furniture and belongings moved around.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report says the case remains under active investigation.

Built in 1774, the Hezekiah Alexander Rock House is the oldest surviving home in Mecklenburg County.