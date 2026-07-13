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Forsyth Tech launches paid summer electrical academy

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published July 13, 2026 at 8:49 PM EDT
Forsyth Technical Community College
Courtesy Forsyth Technical Community College

Forsyth Technical Community College has launched a new summer academy for students exploring electrical careers.

It's part of a statewide initiative to grow the workforce. Gov. Josh Stein and the Siemens Foundation announced the “Careers Electric” effort earlier this year. Their goal is to prepare 25,000 North Carolinians for the field within the next decade.

To do that, 12 community colleges are offering summer electrical academies to high schoolers.

Jennifer Brown, vice president of Forsyth Tech's Future Ready Workforce Strategy, says it’s a good opportunity for students and businesses — there’s a shortage of electricians right now.

“It's a win-win really on both ends. It allows for employers to develop a more robust talent pipeline early on," she said. "And of course, it allows our students, and even career-changers later in life, to take advantage of resources that are available here.”

Forsyth Tech’s academy is a paid seven-week program, but it counts for one year of a typical four-year electrical apprenticeship. The high schoolers earn a completion stipend of $2,000, and have a chance to be matched with employers to continue their training. Plus, they'll qualify for a tuition waiver if they continue their apprenticeship.

Rockingham and Surry Community Colleges have also launched summer electrical academies.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz