McMaster appoints Graham’s sister as interim U.S. senator

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has appointed the sister of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham to serve as the state’s interim U.S. senator.

Darlene Graham Nordone will fill the seat following Graham’s death Saturday in Washington, D.C., after reports say he suffered a torn aorta.

Speaking at a press conference in Columbia, Graham Nordone said she was honored to be chosen to complete her brother’s term.

“It is such an honor,” Graham Nordone said. “Lindsay has always been there for me, and now I will be there for him. My brother was the most amazing person, outstanding leader, and just a genuinely good man.”

Graham Nordone said she will fulfill her brother's goals and priorities during the last few months of his term. Graham had been up for reelection in November. Potential successors now have little more than a week to decide whether to enter the race, with candidate filing set for July 21.

Following a Republican primary, the party’s nominee will face Democratic candidate Annie Andrews in November.

President Trump endorsed Graham Nordone earlier on Monday.