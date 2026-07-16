Air quality in Triad 'unhealthy' for sensitive groups, officials say

Environmental officials are warning Triad residents of worsening air quality levels.

The Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection has issued a Code Orange alert for several counties, including Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph and others.

Officials say between high temperatures, sunshine, moderate humidity and stagnant air mass, ground-level ozone pollution is expected to reach unhealthy levels for sensitive groups.

These include youth and older adults, those with heart and lung disease and anyone who is active outdoors.

Officials recommend these groups limit activity outside and take frequent breaks. Residents and businesses can also do their part to prevent worsening pollution by driving less, holding off on using gas-powered lawn equipment and not burning vegetation.

Air Quality forecasts for the region can be monitored at the Forsyth County website.