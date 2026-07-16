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NCDHHS marks 4th anniversary of 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Rachel Moody
Published July 16, 2026 at 6:11 PM EDT
A hand holding a phone with a yellow case.
Jenny Kane
/
AP

Thursday marks the fourth anniversary of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The resource can connect users with a mobile crisis team, nearby available mental health beds, and more.

North Carolinians now use the 24-hour service more than twice as much as when it first began in 2022. Since then, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says it’s improved 988 in order to deliver care faster and more efficiently.

Anyone in emotional distress or experiencing a mental health crisis can call, text or chat the number for resources and support.
Rachel Moody
See stories by Rachel Moody