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Novant's virtual-first primary care model expands options for patients

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published July 16, 2026 at 5:57 PM EDT
virtual doctor's visit
Courtesy Novant Health

Novant Health is expanding its primary care offerings. Patients who choose a new virtual-first option are paired with a primary care provider available from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. The virtual screening experience uses PatientGPT, a clinical AI tool. The digital assistant collects information including symptoms, concerns and the reason for the visit.

Vice President of Digital Health Meghan Huffman says with those results, physicians can go from there.

"They already kind of have a head start based on all the answers that you had," she says. "And that kind of eliminates some of that initial typing or looking at a screen, if you will, they can just start the visit."

Through the new platform, patients will also be able to schedule in-person primary care or specialty appointments. Huffman says there are plans to extend hours further in the future based on patient demand.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford