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The Fly Around Festival returns to Lansing this weekend

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published July 27, 2026 at 4:47 PM EDT
fiddlers under a tent
Courtesy Chris Jude
/
Fly Around Festival
Scene from the 2025 Fly Around Festival in Lansing, North Carolina

The Appalachian and folk music Fly Around Festival returns to Lansing, North Carolina, this weekend.

The mountain town of about 130 people in Ashe County was devastated by Hurricane Helene’s aftermath, with up to eight feet of water in downtown businesses. Festival proceeds will support continued restoration efforts, transforming the WPA-era Lansing school into a new cultural arts center.

Organizer Chris Jude says this year’s Fly Around is a mix of some of the state’s finest traditional pickers and artists who push the envelope, like headliner Jake Xerxes Fussell.  

"He is, in my opinion, one of the most important interpreters of folk music going these days," says Jude. "And the way that he kind of recrafts these songs to sound so present, yet they're hundreds of years old, he's an amazing artist."

Other performers in the two-day event include Murphy Campbell and P.G. Six. Fly Around Festival is on Friday and Saturday in Lansing, nine miles north of West Jefferson.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford