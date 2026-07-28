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Proposed Rural Hall data center up for public hearing Thursday

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published July 28, 2026 at 4:28 PM EDT
Protesters hold signs opposing Rural Hall data center
April Laissle
/
WFDD
Protesters demonstrated against a proposed data center in Rural Hall outside of Winston-Salem City Hall last month.

Forsyth County commissioners are holding a public hearing Thursday on a proposed data center in Rural Hall.

Developers are looking to rezone roughly 129 acres of land right across from the town hall to build a hyperscale data center campus. It’s called “Project Iron Spur.”

Residents have been fighting the proposal for months.
Town officials voiced their opposition too at first. But last month, they changed their tune after the developer provided a written promise: Rural Hall could annex the site, bring it into town limits and collect tax revenue on it, if the project moves forward.

But the Forsyth County Planning Board still recommends the county deny the developer’s request.

“From a staff and planning board perspective, the scale and intensity of the proposed use we still believe could result in significant offsite impacts to nearby residents," said Planning Director Chris Murphy at this week's commission briefing.

Forsyth County commissioners will have the final say on whether or not to approve the rezoning. They’ll decide after the public hearing on July 30.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz