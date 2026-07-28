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Practice gets chippy on first day in pads for Carolina Panthers

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published July 28, 2026 at 5:11 PM EDT
Panthers
Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers held their first practice in pads this morning in uptown. The session turned testy when tight end Feleipe Franks and cornerback Mike Jackson got into a fight that several players, including quarterback Bryce Young, stepped in to break up.

During a press conference, Head Coach Dave Canales said intensity is in the nature of the game, but it could also hurt the team during real games.

"You're allowing that offense essentially to have an explosive play with a personal foul, so we gotta be able to keep our heads, but day one guys are fired up, you know, words are said, that stuff happens," Canales said. "We just gotta make sure you go to the line, you can't cross it. So, we had good conversations about it, and I don't think that'll happen again."

Since the start of training camp, the Panthers have already had a couple of injuries, including tight end Mitchell Evans, who has an ankle injury. Additionally, a few players were out of camp today, including Robert Hunt, Damien Lewis and Chris Brazell II. Notably, cornerback Jaycee Horn was removed from the non-football injury list and cleared to return.

The Panthers will kick off the preseason next week in Canton, Ohio, in the Hall of Fame Game when they take on the Arizona Cardinals.

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Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.