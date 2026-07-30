North Carolina forms rural healthcare advisory committee

State officials announced a new group to help steer future access to healthcare in rural areas.

The NC Rural Health Transformation Program’s Advisory Committee includes over 40 community members. They represent local organizations, healthcare providers, elected officials and other partners.

The goal is to address longstanding challenges to rural healthcare in North Carolina, which has over 3 million residents living in these areas.

NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai says community engagement will play a key role in meeting goals. He adds that the committee members will provide “real-world insight on access challenges, implementation barriers and sustainability opportunities.”

The committee is part of a state healthcare initiative supported by over $213 million in federal funding.

The first meeting will be held Aug. 5 in Raleigh. The public is invited to attend either in person or virtually through the NCDHHS YouTube page.