Charlotte hosts its first MLS All-Star game, marking a key milestone for the city

Thousands of fans packed Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday night as Charlotte hosted its first Major League Soccer All-Star Game, a milestone many supporters said reflects the city's growing stature as a sports destination.

The showcase featured MLS All-Stars facing Mexico's LIGA MX All-Stars and included several World Cup players, including Charlotte FC representatives such as U.S. team captain Tim Ream. MLS All-Stars defeated Mexico's LIGA MX 4-3.

Drummers helped energize the crowd before kickoff.

"It just shows that we are growing," said Charlotte FC supporter Rosana Fulkner. "And soccer is becoming a big part of the U.S."

The event comes as Tepper Sports & Entertainment moves forward with an estimated $1.3 billion renovation project at Bank of America Stadium. The company this month announced an additional $500 million investment in the renovation, which also includes $650 million from the city, funded by hospitality and tourism taxes.

Ahead of the game, former MLS All-Stars spoke about what this moment means for the city.

“This is an honor for Charlotte,” said Tony Meola, a former U.S national team goalkeeper and now an MLS All-Star player. "It’s a well-deserved honor, because they’ve done a great job. And this is really a short period of time that they’ve done all of this in.”

Meola's message was echoed by MLS Commissioner Don Garber in a statement shared last year.

"Charlotte has turned into a big-time soccer city, and we are pleased to bring the 2026 MLS All-Star Game to the Queen City," said Garber. "The city and region keep showing up for the sport — from packed Charlotte FC crowds to global events like the FIFA Club World Cup and Copa América the past two summers. We’re excited to bring another marquee soccer event to Charlotte."

For fans such as Kenny Lenau, who traveled from Wilmington ahead of his 51st birthday, investments in Charlotte FC and the stadium have elevated the region's sports landscape.

"It just brought another level for what it means to be in the state of North Carolina for us fans," Lenau said.

Lenau said Charlotte's ability to host major events demonstrates the city's appeal beyond traditional sports markets.

"Oh, I think it's great," he said. "Charlotte, honestly, it's a diamond in the rough because not a lot of people think it's down south and that it doesn't have a lot going on, but the fact is, Charlotte's an awesome city. It's got a lot going for it."